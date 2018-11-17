'He had to lose his legs to stay alive'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Seven-year-old walks again after losing his legs
Romeo Hadley was three years old when he lost both his legs.
Now aged seven he can walk on prosthetic limbs, after a lot of hard work.
Romeo had complained of leg pains before he was diagnosed with purpura fulminans, a thrombotic condition that causes necrosis and blood coagulation.
-
17 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window