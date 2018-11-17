'He had to lose his legs to stay alive'
Seven-year-old walks again after losing his legs

Romeo Hadley was three years old when he lost both his legs.

Now aged seven he can walk on prosthetic limbs, after a lot of hard work.

Romeo had complained of leg pains before he was diagnosed with purpura fulminans, a thrombotic condition that causes necrosis and blood coagulation.

