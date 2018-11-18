Investiture scenes filmed for The Crown

Video

Caernarfon has been transported back to sixties for scenes being filmed for the Netflix royal drama, The Crown.

The cast were in the Gwynedd town to film scenes about the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle.

The ceremony in 1969 divided opinion in Wales - it was watched by millions on television and attracted excited crowds in Caernarfon, but it also brought hostility among some nationalist and republican Welsh people.

Actress Olivia Colman, who takes over the title role in the third series, was spotted filming scenes in the castle.

She was joined by about 250 extras, many of them local people, while streets were decorated with bunting and flags.