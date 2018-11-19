Video

Former British Lions rugby star Shane Williams was out celebrating a Wales win at a Cardiff nightspot.

However trouble flared after a stranger tried to headbutt his younger brother Dean inside the Coyote Ugly bar on 2 December, 2017.

Both brothers and their two friends were thrown out by bouncers, who then launched an attack in the alleyway behind the venue.

Dean Flowers, 32, and Dave Wing, 53, both of Cardiff, were found guilty of affray and Aled James, 26, of Ferndale, Rhondda, pleaded guilty to affray.