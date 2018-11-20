Bank robbery: Police hunt armed men
Police are hunting two men who robbed a high street bank reportedly armed with machetes on Tuesday morning.

Witnesses said two men came through the ceiling of Lloyds Bank on High Street in Gorseinon, near Swansea, before grabbing a member of staff by the throat.

The robbers then fled from the scene by car. South Wales Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

