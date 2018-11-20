'Machete-wielding' robbers strike at bank
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Machete-wielding' robbers strike at Gorseinon bank

Police are searching for two men who robbed a high street bank reportedly armed with machetes at about 10:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Witnesses reported seeing two men come through the ceiling of Lloyds Bank on High Street in Gorseinon, near Swansea.

The robbers then fled from the scene by car. South Wales Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

  • 20 Nov 2018
Go to next video: CCTV shows man tackle armed bank robber