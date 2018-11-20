'Machete-wielding' robbers strike at bank

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Machete-wielding' robbers strike at Gorseinon bank
Police are searching for two men who robbed a high street bank reportedly armed with machetes at about 10:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Witnesses reported seeing two men come through the ceiling of Lloyds Bank on High Street in Gorseinon, near Swansea.
The robbers then fled from the scene by car. South Wales Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
-
20 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window