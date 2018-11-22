Why catching cancer earlier is so important

Video

A leading cancer expert says making treatment more straightforward for patients is the key to catching tumours early and improving survival rates.

In future, all potential cancer patients - whether having obvious signs or less clear symptoms - will be treated by the same route, rather than being on two different paths.

The NHS in Wales will be the first health service in the UK to do it this way.

Rapid diagnostic centres for patients like these have been trialled in two parts of Wales - with some success already.

Prof Tom Crosby, medical director of the Wales Cancer Network, said it was really important to diagnose as soon as possible.