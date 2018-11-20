'I saw the knife and thought, oh my god'

Media player
Pregnant woman describes walking into an armed robbery
Megan Steele walked into her local bank in Gorseinon for some change, but found herself caught up in an attempted armed robbery.
Two men wielding machetes were threatening staff as they tried to steal money.
At first the hairdresser, who is pregnant, thought it was a joke before realising.
"Then I've seen the knife and I thought 'oh my God'," she said.
20 Nov 2018
