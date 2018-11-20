'I saw the knife and thought, oh my god'
Pregnant woman describes walking into an armed robbery

Megan Steele walked into her local bank in Gorseinon for some change, but found herself caught up in an attempted armed robbery.

Two men wielding machetes were threatening staff as they tried to steal money.

At first the hairdresser, who is pregnant, thought it was a joke before realising.

"Then I've seen the knife and I thought 'oh my God'," she said.

