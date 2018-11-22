Video

In May 1986, Jackie Saleh's three young daughters were abducted by her husband and taken to Yemen.

For decades, she lost all contact until a letter arrived from her eldest, re-establishing links.

Now, as war rages in Yemen, Jackie is campaigning for her youngest daughter to return to the UK.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it continue to advise against all travel to Yemen and it is unable to provide any form of assisted departure to British or dual nationals in Yemen.