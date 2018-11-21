'People are just left in this void'

Media player
Haverfordwest mother 'betrayed' after partner died abroad
A mother-of-four whose partner died in suspicious circumstances in India has said she feels betrayed by the UK government.
The body of Andrew Raymond Rodick, 40, was found wrapped in a bed sheet and carpet in New Delhi in April 2014.
Alison Barker claims the Foreign Office did not support her after his death.
But a spokeswoman for the government department said: "Our staff work with dedication and empathy to support British nationals."
21 Nov 2018
