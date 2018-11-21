Mum 'didn't know extent' of son's issues

Video

A woman whose son took his own life is backing a call by Samaritans Cymru for mental health education to be compulsory in schools.

Rachel Degaetano's son Chae died in 2015 at the age of 21, and she says she "didn't realise how much he was struggling".

The Welsh Government said it has launched a new curriculum dedicated to mental wellbeing and schools in England will deliver mental health education from 2020.

