'It brings sheer joy and happiness'

There is growing evidence that so-called inter-generational initiatives can improve people's well-being.

At a nursing home in Cardiff, residents and toddlers meet once a week for singing, play and cuddles.

"I enjoy it immensely," says 103-year old Daniel Rosewell. "It brings back happy memories, from a long time ago."

He is just one of many older people in care homes in Wales whose well-being could be improved by such schemes.