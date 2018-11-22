Mother's '10-week death sentence'
Mother's 10-week cancer 'death sentence'

Dawn Wilson has terminal breast cancer.

The 36-year-old had a 10-week wait to be screened and diagnosed.

She feels action could have been taken sooner.

Since then, the mother-of-two has tried to do what she thought was best for her two children.

  • 22 Nov 2018