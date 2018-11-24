Media player
Blind woman 'without a guide dog for 16 months'
People with visual impairments face delays getting a guide dog because of a shortage of instructors, a charity has said.
There are about 20 people in Wales on the waiting list and Rowena Thomas-Breese, 58, of Old Colwyn, Conwy, has been without a guide dog for 16 months.
She said: "I like to be able to do things by myself. I'm not one for staying in."
Guide Dogs Cymru said there was not a shortage of dogs, but experienced staff were needed to train them.
24 Nov 2018
