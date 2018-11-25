Green plaque for Black Beauty Billy

Media player
Green plaque for Black Beauty horse Billy
One of the acting stars of the children's classic Black Beauty has been recognised with a green plaque - the animal equivalent of blue markers for distinguished and celebrated people.
The award has been made to 29-year-old Billy - one of five horses to play the lead role in the 1994 film adaptation of Anna Sewell's novel.
Billy, a stallion who lives on a smallholding in Ffostrasol, Ceredigion, has gone on to star in several music videos and a Guinness advert.
The horse is just one of 23 animals to be awarded a green plaque so far.
25 Nov 2018
