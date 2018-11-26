Officials destroy ex-soldier's cabin

Video

An ex-soldier's hand-built cabin has been destroyed by officials because it was built without permission.

Former Lance Corporal Mike Allen, 37, was left "devastated" when he found his cabin near Wattsville, Caerphilly county, had been destroyed earlier this month.

Mr Allen said it helped him deal with his Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and he "wouldn't be alive today without it".

Natural Resources Wales said it was a risk and "was not appropriate for the area".