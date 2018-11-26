Officials destroy ex-soldier's cabin

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-soldier's Wattsville log cabin destroyed by officials
An ex-soldier's hand-built cabin has been destroyed by officials because it was built without permission.
Former Lance Corporal Mike Allen, 37, was left "devastated" when he found his cabin near Wattsville, Caerphilly county, had been destroyed earlier this month.
Mr Allen said it helped him deal with his Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and he "wouldn't be alive today without it".
Natural Resources Wales said it was a risk and "was not appropriate for the area".
-
26 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-46348413/ex-soldier-s-wattsville-log-cabin-destroyed-by-officialsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window