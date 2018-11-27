'UK's largest' sculpture built in Powys

Video

The UK's largest cast bronze sculpture is being built by about 30 people at the Castle Fine Art Foundry in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, Powys.

Designed by sculptor Joseph Hillier, the 7m (23ft) sculpture called Messenger will be installed outside the Theatre Royal Plymouth.

When it is finished in Spring 2019, it will weigh about nine and a half tonnes.