Grenfell 'can learn a lot from Aberfan'

Two women affected by the Grenfell Tower and Aberfan disasters have been discussing how the two tragedies have affected their communities.

The fire at Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, west London, killed 72 people in June 2017, just eight months after the 50th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster.

Denise Morgan was 11 when a colliery slip crushed the school in her home village of Aberfan in the south Wales valleys in 1966, killing 116 children and 28 adults

Yvette Williams, who lives in the shadow of Grenfell, says her community has a lot to learn from Aberfan as it moves forward.