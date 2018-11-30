Which do you prefer - real or fake?

Video

The red hot days of summer may seem like a dim and distant memory as you gaze out at the dark, miserable nights.

But those balmy days have hit Christmas tree growers as it killed a number of saplings.

The British Christmas Tree Growers Association said some members lost up to 50% of the trees planted in spring.

With that in mind, what are the pros and cons of real and fake Christmas trees as the time comes to make your choice?