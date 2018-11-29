'Logos double the price of uniform'

Media player
School uniform: 'Logos double the price'
A mother has spoken out about the cost of school uniform - and how she had to borrow money to be able to buy her son's clothes.
The Welsh Government is consulting on ways to help make uniforms cheaper, such as limiting school logos on clothes.
Rhiannon Thomas said she went shopping for her 15-year-old's uniform with £200 and "came home with £1.50 change".
29 Nov 2018
