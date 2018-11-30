Going to STI clinic 'freaks people out'

Media player
Home STI tests 'will help people freaked out by clinics'
A student who previously had chlamydia said going to sexual health clinics "freaks people out".
Hywel Dda health board is offering 1,000 kits online for people to test themselves for chlamydia and gonorrhoea, which are then returned in the post.
This pilot scheme could be rolled out across Wales.
Cardiff University student Maude Agombar, 20, said many of her friends did not like going to the doctor to get tested.
30 Nov 2018
