'It's shameful that victims are suffering'
Home Office figures show that more than a third (36%) of all recorded violent offences in Wales in the 12 months to June were domestic abuse-related, which is the highest in Wales and England.

And 15% of all recorded offences over the same period were domestic abuse-related, up from 12% in 2016, and again higher than across the border.

  • 01 Dec 2018
