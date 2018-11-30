Honours for ‘inspirational’ young people
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Diana Awards: Honours for ‘inspirational’ young people

Thirty young people from across Wales have been given a Diana Award at a ceremony in Cardiff.

Established in memory of Princess Diana, the award is in recognition of social or humanitarian work carried out by youth across the world.

Nineteen-year-old Charlotte Thomas, from Caerphilly, tells how she was nominated for her work around mental health.

  • 30 Nov 2018
Go to next video: 'I worry about not being good enough'