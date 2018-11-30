Media player
Diana Awards: Honours for ‘inspirational’ young people
Thirty young people from across Wales have been given a Diana Award at a ceremony in Cardiff.
Established in memory of Princess Diana, the award is in recognition of social or humanitarian work carried out by youth across the world.
Nineteen-year-old Charlotte Thomas, from Caerphilly, tells how she was nominated for her work around mental health.
30 Nov 2018
