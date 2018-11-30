Domestic violence when disabled 'trauma'

Video

Disability access at women's refuges is patchy across Wales, with some areas having only one or no accessible places, figures for the BBC suggest.

About 30% of the 157 of refuge spaces in Wales are accessible to those with a disability, according to responses to a Freedom of Information request.

Welsh Women's Aid said disabled women were more likely to be in an abusive relationship than non-disabled women.

Dr Natasha Hirst, who was born deaf, needed to use refuges for 10 months after she managed to leave her abusive partner.

She explains how disabled people can be vulnerable in the first place - and some of the support they need in refuges to help rebuild their lives..