Christmas presents ruined in house fire

Christmas presents ruined in Croesyceliog house fire
A woman who has lost everything in a house fire says she is grateful for the support she has received.
Kirsty Jackson, 26, from Croesyceliog in Torfaen, had just bought Christmas presents for her children and put decorations up before Thursday's blaze.
The nursery she works at put out an online appeal and has since been inundated with donations of clothes, bedding and household goods.
01 Dec 2018
