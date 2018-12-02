'You don't have to be a perfect mother'

Video

Bethany Casey tried to kill herself a few months after her second son was born.

She did not leave her home for six months after giving birth, could not speak to people, and felt utterly alone at her home in rural Powys, near the Wales-England border.

Now the 24-year-old former nursery worker from Norton, near Knighton, feels her life has been turned around by a mental health programme which targets women just like her.

Mums Matter, run by Mind Cymru, offers help to women who suffer mental health problems after becoming mothers.

Graduates of the six-week programme set up a peer support group run by mothers themselves, which Bethany now attends after finishing the course.