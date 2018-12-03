Reporter infiltrates far right group
Video

System Resistance Network: Far right group recruits in Wales

The recruitment tactics of a far right group have been exposed after it was infiltrated by an undercover reporter.

System Resistance Network (SRN) preaches zero tolerance to non-whites and that homosexuality is a disease.

BBC Wales Investigates found the group has been targeting Welsh communities to recruit members.

Stephen Doughty, MP for Cardiff South and Penarth, said SRN should be outlawed.

