Airport scanner that's out of this world

Cardiff Airport scanner uses space technology to cut queues
The future of airport scanners could be technology originally designed to explore the furthest reaches of the galaxy.
Cardiff Airport is trialling a scanner that is so sensitive, it can detect the glow of a light bulb from 500,000 miles away.
It uses body heat as a source of light, meaning objects show up as dark shadows on monitors, even if they are under clothing.
First Minister Carwyn Jones said it promised "a huge improvement in our experience of air travel".
04 Dec 2018
