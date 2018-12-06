Video

One in three types of bird in Wales is in significant decline, according to a major new report.

The State of Birds in Wales study found farmland and woodland species were especially vulnerable.

Researchers blamed loss of habitat and climate change and urged urgent conservation action.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said the data provided "a real health check for scientists, conservationists and decision makers".

Patrick Lindley, a senior ornithologist at NRW said the key findings were "startling".

He showed BBC Wales environment correspondent Steffan Messenger how lapwings are concentrated in areas like the RSPB Cors Ddyga reserve near Gaerwen on Anglesey.

Numbers of breeding pairs have dwindled in Wales by nearly half.