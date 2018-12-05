Forced marriage 'like a horror movie'

Media player
Forced marriage was a 'horror movie' for Welsh woman
When she was 15, Rubie Marie was taken from her home in Wales to Bangladesh on what she was told was a family holiday.
Months later, and her pleas to return home falling on deaf ears, it emerged she was going to be forced to marry a man twice her age.
What followed was almost daily rapes at the hands of her husband as he sought to get her pregnant.
Now, 20 years on, she is an advocate for others in similar positions, but says she can never forgive her family.
05 Dec 2018
