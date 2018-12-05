Final whistle for famous rugby club?

Media player
Neath fans hope "heartbreaking" end can spark fresh start
One of the most famous rugby union clubs in the world is facing a future as bleak as their all black kit.
Formed in 1881, Neath RFC were the first winners of the Welsh Cup and have faced the likes of New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.
Yet following years of decline, it is facing a winding-up petition in the courts that could see the doors of the Gnoll closed for good.
Fans said it is "heartbreaking" but are committed to taking ownership of the club themselves.
