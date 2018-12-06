Woman choked by colleague at party

Video

A bar manager choked by a chef at their Christmas party has won a battle for unfair dismissal after finding CCTV footage of the incident.

Molly Phillips, 24, passed out after being put in a headlock by Nathan Webb, 33, at the Cameo Club in Cardiff.

She brought an unfair dismissal claim against Pontcanna Pub Company Ltd, and said she felt unsafe and had to resign from the role.