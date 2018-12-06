Drakeford looks towards 'beacon of hope'

Media player
Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford's 'beacon of hope' Wales
Mark Drakeford said Wales could be a "beacon of hope in a darkening world" as he addressed Welsh Labour for the first time as its new leader.
He beat Vaughan Gething and Eluned Morgan with 53.9% of the vote to succeed outgoing First Minister Carwyn Jones.
The pro-Corbyn finance secretary, is expected to replace Mr Jones at the helm of the Welsh Government when he stands down next week.
06 Dec 2018
