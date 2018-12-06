Murderer's 'come and get her' call to 999

Video

A man has been jailed for life and must serve at least 18 years for killing his partner.

Simon Winstone, 50, from Merthyr Tydfil, beat Michelle "Denise" Rosser so badly, the judge in his trial compared her injuries to those sustained in a car crash.

The 50-year-old, who was convicted of murder at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, made a 999 call to emergency services telling them to "come and get her".