Murderer's 'come and get her' call to 999

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Murderer Simon Winstone's 999 call after killing partner
A man has been jailed for life and must serve at least 18 years for killing his partner.
Simon Winstone, 50, from Merthyr Tydfil, beat Michelle "Denise" Rosser so badly, the judge in his trial compared her injuries to those sustained in a car crash.
The 50-year-old, who was convicted of murder at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, made a 999 call to emergency services telling them to "come and get her".
-
06 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-46476153/murderer-simon-winstone-s-999-call-after-killing-partnerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window