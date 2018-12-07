Vehicles hit flood waters after heavy rain

Media player
Vehicles hit flood waters at Capel Llanilltern after heavy rain
Heavy rain has been causing localised flooding and travel disruption across mid and south Wales, affecting roads like this near Capel Llanilltern, Cardiff.
Fire crews had to rescue a man from his vehicle after it hit flood water at Pontyclun, Rhondda Cyon Taff, on Friday morning.
07 Dec 2018
