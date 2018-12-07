Another 'posh party' for Matthew Rhys

Video

Matthew Rhys has been reacting to being nominated for the Golden Globes for the second time.

He has played KGB spy Philip Jennings in Fx's Cold War spy saga The Americans for six seasons - and has already won an Emmy.

The Cardiff-born actor was first nominated for the Golden Globes two years ago.

He was back in his home city to attend a Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama event, with students who performed for their patron Prince Charles.

Rhys explained where he was when he found out about the film and TV award shortlist.