Royalty arrives on board steam train

An unexpected visitor arrived on an unexpected mode of transport at Cardiff Central - with Prince Charles pulling in on board a steam train.

During his day in the Welsh capital, the prince will visit the City Hospice to meet patients, families, staff and volunteers

Later, he will attend a performance staged by the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, which the prince supports as patron.

The Clan Line, which the prince arrived in, was built the same year the heir to the throne was born - 1948.