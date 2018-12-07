Royalty arrives on board steam train

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince Charles arrives at Cardiff Central on steam train
An unexpected visitor arrived on an unexpected mode of transport at Cardiff Central - with Prince Charles pulling in on board a steam train.
During his day in the Welsh capital, the prince will visit the City Hospice to meet patients, families, staff and volunteers
Later, he will attend a performance staged by the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, which the prince supports as patron.
The Clan Line, which the prince arrived in, was built the same year the heir to the throne was born - 1948.
-
07 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-46483114/prince-charles-arrives-at-cardiff-central-on-steam-trainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window