'It's not your traditional commentary role'

Blind commentary: 'It's not your traditional role'
Blind and visually impaired football fans in Wrexham are getting a new commentary experience at the Racecourse Ground.
Fans will be given a headset in order to listen to an in-depth description of the game.
Commentator Alex Carter said the trickiest part was constantly reminding the listener where the ball is.
"It is not your traditional commentator's role," he said.
08 Dec 2018
