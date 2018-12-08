'It's not your traditional commentary role'
Blind and visually impaired football fans in Wrexham are getting a new commentary experience at the Racecourse Ground.

Fans will be given a headset in order to listen to an in-depth description of the game.

Commentator Alex Carter said the trickiest part was constantly reminding the listener where the ball is.

"It is not your traditional commentator's role," he said.

  • 08 Dec 2018
