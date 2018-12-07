Media player
The dog who just saved her Swansea family's Christmas
When the Jackson family's Christmas tree caught fire it was their faithful pooch Bella who sounded the alarm.
The blaze destroyed much of the home in Swansea earlier this week - but Nicola and Bradley and their two young children will all see Christmas this year, thanks to Bella.
Their local community in Morriston has also rallied round, with offers of help, and donations of food, clothing and money.
"I've never been in this situation where people are helping me on such a big scale," said Mrs Jackson.
07 Dec 2018
