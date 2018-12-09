Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flintshire food bank inundated with traveller donations
Travellers have been posting footage of themselves buying goods for those in need and choosing someone else to do the same.
According to volunteers at a food bank in Flintshire, supermarkets have almost run out of storage space with the donations.
The food bank challenge started in late November and has seen videos posted to Facebook and Twitter.
Martin Gallagher, a north Wales traveller, said: "I think it's struck a such a chord because we know how difficult things are for a lot of people right now, especially families."
-
09 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-46490809/flintshire-food-bank-inundated-with-traveller-donationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window