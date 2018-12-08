Video

A business owner has said slow internet speeds mean he has to take a 10 minute drive in order to email clients.

Rhydian Thomas is among a group of homeowners in the Cothi Valley, Carmarthenshire, who say broadband as slow as 0.5Mbps creates obstacles in their personal and professional lives.

Openreach said 95% of Wales now had access to fibre optic broadband.

But Mr Thomas said that where he lives, "it takes an entire day to download a film".