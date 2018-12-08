Media player
Cothi Valley 'internet speed runs at glacial pace'
A business owner has said slow internet speeds mean he has to take a 10 minute drive in order to email clients.
Rhydian Thomas is among a group of homeowners in the Cothi Valley, Carmarthenshire, who say broadband as slow as 0.5Mbps creates obstacles in their personal and professional lives.
Openreach said 95% of Wales now had access to fibre optic broadband.
But Mr Thomas said that where he lives, "it takes an entire day to download a film".
