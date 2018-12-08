Video

This Christmas tree in Cwmavon has prompted a united effort among local people to decorate it, according to community leaders.

The community has clubbed together to raise £6,500 for festive decorations for their first Christmas tree.

The village has accepted one of two donated trees with the other sent to nearby Port Talbot, which later attracted criticism for its appearance.

But Bryn and Cwmavon ward councillor Charlotte Galsworthy said the tree had "brought the community" together, creating "festive cheer" and a "buzz".