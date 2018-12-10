Can schools keep ahead of the IT curve?

Media player
Technologies such as smartphones are not reflected in "outdated" IT qualifications being taught in schools and colleges, says a watchdog.
A review by Qualifications Wales found students are ahead of the curve and already know the technology before they are taught about it.
It added many schools are using old computers and are struggling to afford the latest equipment.
We spoke to teenagers Brengain and Gruff near Pontypridd about what technology means to them.
10 Dec 2018
