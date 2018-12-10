CCTV shows mass football brawl

Video

Football fans have been jailed for "reprehensible" violence in a post-match pub brawl.

Cardiff City and Aston Villa supporters punched, kicked and threw bottles at one another following the Bluebirds' 3-0 win on 12 August 2017.

The fight erupted in and around The Cornwall pub in Grangetown after the Championship fixture.

Three Cardiff and 10 Villa fans were jailed for 13 years and four months in total at Cardiff Crown Court.

CCTV of the brawl was shown at Cardiff Crown Court.