'The beard doesn't make me look younger'

Carwyn Jones has admitted his much-talked-about beard does not make him look younger and is pondering when to shave it off.

Speaking ahead of stepping down as first minister on Tuesday, he also admitted he was looking forward to "a slightly slower pace of life" and playing golf with his dad.

He has led Welsh Labour and the Welsh Government for nine years and Mark Drakeford is expected to be installed as his replacement in an assembly vote on Wednesday.

Mr Jones also joked about getting mistaken for weatherman Derek Brockway, saying he is "slimmer than I am".