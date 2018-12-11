The Sugar Loaf that is not in Rio

Video

It has a famous-sounding name, but Sugar Loaf in Wales is a world away from its namesake in Brazil that tourists flock to.

The railway hideaway, a few miles north of Llandovery, used to average one visitor every 36 hours - and that made it one of the quietest stations on the UK railway network.

But over the past year, numbers have increased as people have visited to get a ticket from the station, with one couple even getting engaged there.