The Sugar Loaf that is not in Rio

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sugar Loaf station: Wales' quietest station draws more people
It has a famous-sounding name, but Sugar Loaf in Wales is a world away from its namesake in Brazil that tourists flock to.
The railway hideaway, a few miles north of Llandovery, used to average one visitor every 36 hours - and that made it one of the quietest stations on the UK railway network.
But over the past year, numbers have increased as people have visited to get a ticket from the station, with one couple even getting engaged there.
-
11 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-46532422/sugar-loaf-station-wales-quietest-station-draws-more-peopleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window