Four-year-old uses Siri to call ambulance

Beau Austin called for help after his pregnant mother passed out as a result of side effects of her morning sickness medication.

The four-year-old from Hook, Pembrokeshire, used Siri to call the operator and say "my mummy's sick", that he was four and that he was alone with her.

He has now been given a bravery award, and his mother Jess Austin said she "was just really proud of him".