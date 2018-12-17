Will bridge toll axe hit home market?

Media player
Caldicot housing market: Locals 'virtually out-priced'
What will the effect of the axing of the Severn bridge tolls on the local economy?
Caldicot in Monmouthshire is eight miles (12.5km) from the M4 crossing - and has already seen a big jump in house prices over the last 18 months.
Local estate agent Nathan Reeks said there had been a "huge increase" in prices for three and four-bedroom homes, while more people from the west of England were moving to rent in the area, with the view to buy.
17 Dec 2018
