Will bridge toll axe hit home market?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Caldicot housing market: Locals 'virtually out-priced'

What will the effect of the axing of the Severn bridge tolls on the local economy?

Caldicot in Monmouthshire is eight miles (12.5km) from the M4 crossing - and has already seen a big jump in house prices over the last 18 months.

Local estate agent Nathan Reeks said there had been a "huge increase" in prices for three and four-bedroom homes, while more people from the west of England were moving to rent in the area, with the view to buy.

  • 17 Dec 2018
Go to next video: House price rise ahead of toll cut