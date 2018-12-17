Will bridge toll axe hit home market?

Video

What will the effect of the axing of the Severn bridge tolls on the local economy?

Caldicot in Monmouthshire is eight miles (12.5km) from the M4 crossing - and has already seen a big jump in house prices over the last 18 months.

Local estate agent Nathan Reeks said there had been a "huge increase" in prices for three and four-bedroom homes, while more people from the west of England were moving to rent in the area, with the view to buy.