Moment drink driver runs over two men

A drink-driver has been locked up for two years and eight months after he ran over two men crossing the road.

Abdullah Rasul, 20, of Port Talbot, hit Andrew Hopkin and Huw Davies on Derwen Road, Bridgend, on 26 November.

He admitted drink-driving and causing serious injury by driving dangerously.

His victims both suffered serious - but not life-threatening - injuries.

The two men agreed to the footage being released by Crown prosecutors - showing the moment they were sent flying through the air by Rasul.