Demolition teams move in on tolls booths
Severn tolls: Prince of Wales Bridge booths demolished

Demolition teams have been dismantling the tolls booths at the Prince of Wales Bridge ahead of the charge ending.

The toll has been in place since the first crossing opened in 1966, but will be removed on Monday.

The charge is being scrapped after the bridges returned to public ownership last year.

  • 16 Dec 2018
