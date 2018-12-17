First lorry crosses Severn toll free

Media player
Severn bridge tolls: First lorry crosses for free
Tolls on the Severn bridges have been scrapped for the first time in 52 years.
The first lorry crossed the Prince of Wales Bridges just after 06:30 GMT on Monday, without paying a fee.
Haulier Craig Evans said it felt "fantastic".
The two bridges see 25 million journeys across the Severn estuary every year.
